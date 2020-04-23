Ontario Street Reconstruction Project gets started

MORRISBURG – Work on the $2.4 million Ontario Street reconstruction project is now underway. The groundwork started earlier this week.

Despite the effects the ongoing state of emergency has had on the construction industry and its provision of services, this project is allowed to move forward as a critical infrastructure project since it deals with the provision of potable water to area residents.

South Dundas chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty said at the April 20th council meeting that the safety of all involved including the workers and area residents is top of mind. The project is expected to take six months to complete.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...