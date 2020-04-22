Obituary – Dorothy Loverin

April 27, 1921 – April 21, 2020

Peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Dorothy Loverin (nee Cutting) of Morrisburg, formerly of Brockville, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Loverin. Dear mother of Arthur Loverin (Laurie), Susan Cutler (late Doug) and Kevin Loverin. Loving grandmother of Charmaine, Michelle, Bryan, Stacy, Aaron, Jeremy, Nathan, Kyle, Megan and great-grandmother of Emma, Ralston, Alysha, Dylan, Jake, Summer, Luis, Owen, Myles, Emily, Alex, Riley, Abbigail, Emma, Kory and Kamryn. Predeceased by her parents Horace and Lillian Cutting, her sisters Maudie Jackson and Jane Barton and her brother William Cutting. Dorothy will be missed by her many friends and family.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Oakland Cemetery, Brockville

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...