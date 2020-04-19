From the April 17, 1970 issue of The Leader – Meet the champions of the Morrisburg Broomball League for the 1969-70 season, The Avengers. Pictured above in the back row (l-r): Barton Casselman, Frank Albert, Dennis Casselman, Cameron Dillabough, Harold Theriault, Mark MacDonald, Vern Wilson, Peter Van Hoof, Ronald Casselman, and Bill Duvall. Front row: David Gilmour, Ralph Duvall, Robert Gillard, Ward Whitteker, Bill Pickering, and Terry Mason. Absent from the photo was Leo Heldings.
From The Leader archives – 1969-70 Morrisburg Broomball champions
Since you’re here…
… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.