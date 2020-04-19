Obituary – Ida Gale

November 04, 1923 – April 17, 2020

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020, Ida Gale of Morrisburg, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gale. Loving mother of Sandra Diegel (Fred) of Morrisburg, William “Bo” Gale (late Jane) of Morrisburg, Gary Gale (Barbara) of Cornwall, Sharon Annable (Jim) of Morrisburg and Carolyn Gale of Morrisburg. Ida will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kristal Diegel, Scott Diegel (Michelle), Steven Gale (Ann), Robert Annable (Stephanie), Amanda Hogan (Adam), many great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Agnes Boulerice and her sisters Beatrice Steepe, Rita Cook, Jan Lynch and Claire Babcock. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to Winchester Hospital Palliative Care or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg

