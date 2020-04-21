Obituary – Shirley Elaine Murphy

November 3, 1960 – April 20, 2020

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Monday, April 20, 2020. Shirley Murphy (nee Gunter) of Iroquois at the age of 59. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim Murphy and dear companion of Larry Brown. Loving mother of Rob (Amy) of Morrisburg and Ashley Murphy (Spencer) of South Mountain. Dear sister of Karen Bugden (Randy), John Gunter (Dot), Barb Beames (Clem), Marilyn Gunter (Doug) and Tina Gunter. Cherished grandmother of Marley and Maisie Murphy. Predeceased by her parents John and Shirley Gunter and by her infant brother Eddie. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery later in the summer. Donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

