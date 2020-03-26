2019-20 hockey season highlights

SOUTH DUNDAS – The 2019-20 hockey season was winding down, when Hockey Canada suspended all hockey operations in response to COVID-19. Until further notice, no hockey activities can take place including team meetings or awards.

With that in mind, The Leader has opened its sports section to the coaches and managers of the area’s minor and junior hockey teams so that they can share highlights and stories of the past season. Information received each week will be put together with photos from the past season. Submissions are welcome from any team in South Dundas and North Dundas. Send in your team information to sports@morrisburgleader.ca

Morrisburg Lions – NCJHL

We are looking forward to a much better year in the 2020-21 season.

There were some positives in the past season. We were led up front by 17 year old Justice Brownlee, who led the team in scoring. Sixteen year old Kayne McCadden led our defence.

We made many late season additions with Wade Moak, Ben Pineault, Kolton Oakes-Cook, Easton Butterfield, Justin Leroux, and Malcom Cooper joining the Lions.

Griffin Patterson joined the team before the trade deadline and will be returning as one of the 21 year olds on the team. Patterson scored 27 goals and has 47 points in two seasons in the CCHL2.

Joining him next season is Blake Kettyle from the Westport Rideaus. Kettyle was named the CCHL2 Most Valuable Player for 2019-20. He led the league in points (90), goals (39), and assists (51). And he is a first team all-star with the CCHL2 this season.

We are excited with the future of this team. We have a solid returning group of players along with great potential players.

Kevin Casselman

Jr. C Lions General Manager

South Dundas Lions – Atom C1

Over this past season we had many great moments but the playoff battle of the South Dundas Atom C teams stood out the most.

Our teams’ composure, teamwork and cohesiveness pushed us through that series. I am extremely proud of every single one of them. I’ve coached hockey, basketball, and other sports over the past 20 years and this was the best group of kids I have ever coached, not in skill but in character.

One story that stands out the most is from the South Dundas Atom C2 team.

After our win to close out the playoff semi-final series a lot of the C2 players were understandably upset. Atom C2 goalie Lincoln Robinson skated to our bench and gave us the game puck, he said: “This is for your goalie.”

Our goalie (Liam Barkley) got the shutout to win us the series. I thought that showed our players and coaches what this sport is all about, and what sportsmanship looks like. I brought it up in my address to the team after the game, even before I congratulated them. That gesture really touched me, as a coach and a dad.

Derrick Casselman

Lions Atom C1 head coach

South Dundas Lions – Atom B

The Atom B Lions were a small team consisting of 10 skaters and one goalie.

Our team worked hard this season at bonding on and off the ice.

We did team building through helping our community rake leaves in the fall and always encouraged our players to be kind.

One of our biggest highlights was the amazing experience we had playing an exhibition game at Canadian Tire Center.

At that game, with one absent due to illness and many others sitting out shifts due to illness, our team faced off against the North Dundas Demons in an inspiring game for players and parents on the Ottawa Senators home ice.

Following this, we met Ottawa Senators player Nick Paul and then watched the Senators play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We came out with a loss to the Demons but a memory that will last them a lifetime.

With two tournament gold medals, one tournament silver medal, and the UCMHL Atom B Championship, to say the very least it was a great season for these Lions!

Audrey Ortwein

Lions Atom B manager

