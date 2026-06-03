This week’s headlines in The Leader — June 3, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Beyond Iroquois, 240 acre vision for Morrisburg;
- Broken federal commitments anger South Dundas mayor;
- Construction begins on new cenotaph location;
- Sunshine Sky development architect floats design idea;
- Great weather for SDCC Trade Show festivities;
- Holding zone approved for Chess Rd. property;
- Water capacity remains available for growth, sewer problem areas found;
- Editorial – Saying yes to everything has its risks;
- Soccer and Baseball results from the week;
- Danny and Delilah open Playhouse summer season — a feature interview with playwright Norm Foster;
- These stories and more.
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