This week’s headlines in The Leader — June 3, 2026

June 3, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Beyond Iroquois, 240 acre vision for Morrisburg;
  • Broken federal commitments anger South Dundas mayor;
  • Construction begins on new cenotaph location;
  • Sunshine Sky development architect floats design idea;
  • Great weather for SDCC Trade Show festivities;
  • Holding zone approved for Chess Rd. property;
  • Water capacity remains available for growth, sewer problem areas found;
  • Editorial – Saying yes to everything has its risks;
  • Soccer and Baseball results from the week;
  • Danny and Delilah open Playhouse summer season — a feature interview with playwright Norm Foster;
  • These stories and more.

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