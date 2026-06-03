Obituary – Anita “Camille” Fischer

Anita “Camille” Fischer passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2026, at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, at the age of 83. Her passing followed complications from a stroke she suffered two weeks earlier at her home in Iroquois, Ontario.

Born on March 4, 1943, at Brockville General Hospital, Camille was the beloved daughter of the late Keith White Fisher and Velma Marion Fisher (née Bell). She was predeceased by her brother, Keith “Clare” Fisher, and his wife, Terri Fisher (née Chelmak), as well as her infant son, Darrell Ralph Barkley.

Camille leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory: her daughters, Marian Barkley and Karen Bowles (Michael); her son, Ralf Fischer; her grandchildren, Tori Merkley (Robert “Bob”) and Tawnya Rombough (Adam); and her treasured great-grandchildren, Efflyn, Zaryn, Dharlyn, Bohdi, and Islyn Merkley, and Bryanna, Paige, and Wyatt Rombough. She is also survived by her nephews, Mark Fisher and Todd Fisher, and Todd’s sons, Cole and Isaac.

Raised in Iroquois, Camille experienced the transition from the old town to the newly relocated community following the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway. She completed her education at the newly established Iroquois Public High School. After graduating, she worked at Canada Starch before beginning a career with the Canada Post Accounting Office in Ottawa. Following personal tragedy, she devoted herself wholeheartedly to raising her children, a role she embraced with unwavering love, strength, and determination.

Camille spent much of her adult life in Ottawa and Morrisburg before returning to her cherished family home in Iroquois in 2010. The St. Lawrence River was woven into the fabric of her life from childhood onward. She loved boating, water skiing, camping, and travelling with family and friends, and she passed on that love of river life to her children and grandchildren.

An avid reader, Camille also enjoyed square dancing, knitting, and needlework. She had a remarkable gift for maintaining connections with family and friends, near and far, through thoughtful correspondence and, later, social media. She never missed an opportunity to share news, celebrate milestones, or keep loved ones connected.

Camille was a devoted dog lover and found great joy in the friendships she formed while walking her beloved companions through every season, whether under sunny skies or through sleet and snow.

Family was the centre of Camille’s world. She taught those she loved the importance of perseverance, commitment, resilience, and independence. Throughout her life, she faced significant challenges with courage and determination, emerging stronger while always maintaining her deep love for family and friends. Her warmth, wisdom, and steadfast spirit will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Camille’s Life will also be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Camille’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

Forever in our hearts.