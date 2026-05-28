South Dundas United Match Week 1 Results

Submitted by South Dundas United

IROQUOIS – Eighteen matches were on the schedule as South Dundas United’s summer soccer leagues kicked off their 2026 season.

Match Week 1 results saw strong results in the MILK U18 Soccer League. Panama came out with an 8-3 win over England, while Australia defeated Germany 5-1.

In the MILK U14 Soccer League, a rally from behind resulted in Team Jordan winning 2-1 over Spain. Czechia beat Cape Verde 6-2.

A pair of seven goal wins highlighted the MILK U11 Soccer League this week, with Belgium winning 7-2 over Paraguay, while New Zealand won 7-1 over Sweden.

Team Ivory Coast doubled Team Argentina 6-3 in Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League action. Ghana defeated Netherlands 2-1, Columbia held South Korea to a 1-0 shutout win, while Morocco tied Uruguay 2-2.

In TimBITS U7 action, Croatia held on for a 3-2 win over Curaçao, Brazil doubled France 2-1, and Scotland won 6-1 over Norway. Portugal won 1-0 over Senegal.

Lastly, the TimBITS U5 league saw Mexico win 6-3 over Japan, Canada shut out Switzerland 6-0, and Türkiye beat United States 4-2. Austria and Ecuador drew 1-1.