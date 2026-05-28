South Dundas United Match Week 1 Results

May 28, 2026 Editor News
A winning start to the season — Team Ghana forward Levi McCaslin (right, #5) sends this shot off while Team Netherlands defender Russell Free (right) and goalkeeper Theo McGann (left) intercept in their opening match of Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League season. McCaslin scored one of the two goals for his team. Ghana went on to win 2-1 over Netherlands.  (SDUFC/Contributed photo)

Submitted by South Dundas United
IROQUOIS – Eighteen matches were on the schedule as South Dundas United’s summer soccer leagues kicked off their 2026 season.

Match Week 1 results saw strong results in the MILK U18 Soccer League. Panama came out with an 8-3 win over England, while Australia defeated Germany 5-1.

In the MILK U14 Soccer League, a rally from behind resulted in Team Jordan winning 2-1 over Spain. Czechia beat Cape Verde 6-2.

A pair of seven goal wins highlighted the MILK U11 Soccer League this week, with Belgium winning 7-2 over Paraguay, while New Zealand won 7-1 over Sweden.

Team Ivory Coast doubled Team Argentina 6-3 in Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League action. Ghana defeated Netherlands 2-1, Columbia held South Korea to a 1-0 shutout win, while Morocco tied Uruguay 2-2.

In TimBITS U7 action, Croatia held on for a 3-2 win over Curaçao, Brazil doubled France 2-1, and Scotland won 6-1 over Norway. Portugal won 1-0 over Senegal.

Lastly, the TimBITS U5 league saw Mexico win 6-3 over Japan, Canada shut out Switzerland 6-0, and Türkiye beat United States 4-2. Austria and Ecuador drew 1-1.

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