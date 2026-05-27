This week’s headlines in The Leader — May 27, 2026

May 27, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Province chips in $6 million for Ross Video R&D;
  • Wellness Hub ready for youth drop-ins June 5;
  • Unions condemn layoffs at local English-language school boards;
  • Legion donations clarified;
  • $5.1 million for area health care connections;
  • SDG says no to development charges;
  • Editorial – Identifying the issues only the first step;
  • Dundas County Hospice hosting Hope and Play family day;
  • Soccer and Baseball seasons begin;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

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