This week’s headlines in The Leader — May 27, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Province chips in $6 million for Ross Video R&D;
- Wellness Hub ready for youth drop-ins June 5;
- Unions condemn layoffs at local English-language school boards;
- Legion donations clarified;
- $5.1 million for area health care connections;
- SDG says no to development charges;
- Editorial – Identifying the issues only the first step;
- Dundas County Hospice hosting Hope and Play family day;
- Soccer and Baseball seasons begin;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each week, beginning Thursday mornings.
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