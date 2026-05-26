Obituary – JoAnn Helmer

JoAnn Helmer (nee Daoust) of Winchester, Ontario tragically passed away at the age of 78 on May 23rd, 2026. She was a devoted and loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

JoAnn was born in Cornwall, Ontario on May 29th, 1947. The first baby of Goldie and Joseph Daoust. She attended Morrisburg Public School, Morrisburg High School, and completed a year of special commercial at North Dundas District High School, where she met her husband, Bryan Helmer. They were married on July 2nd, 1966, at the Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg, and went on to have three children. JoAnn spent time as a stay-at home- mom, caring for her family. Thereafter she studied to get her insurance license and worked as an insurance broker for some time. She spent the majority of her career as a medical secretary; working for over 20 years as a welcoming and warm face in the clinic. She retired at the age of 67. Outside of her career, JoAnn enjoyed giving back to her community. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Winchester United Church, and the Winchester Figure Skating Club. JoAnn enjoyed many things including traveling, playing cards, and swimming. But she was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved. She will be remembered as someone who loved to care for others, especially her children and grandchildren who will always remember her reading stories before bed, baking cookies, and most importantly her hugs and kisses. Whether it be sitting and chatting with friends and family, walking in the neighborhood, sharing her love of Elvis Presley, or retorting with a quick-witted one liners, JoAnn’s vibrant energy was apparent. JoAnn will be remembered by her husband of 59 years Bryan and her three children Sonya (Lydon) Helmer, Michelle (Greg) Duncanson, and Bryan Jr (Pam) Helmer; her grandchildren Sam (Stephanie), Cade, Aaliyah, Cole, Paige, and Rylan; her great- grandson Carter; her siblings Joseph (the late Liz) Daoust and Kim (David) Murphy; her best friend Patsy (the late Bob) Fluke, her nieces and nephews, family, friends, and members of the community. She was predeceased by her parents Goldie and Joseph Daoust. Despite this profound loss, her love still surrounds us and her impact on our lives will remain.

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville, on Thursday, June 4, from 7-9pm and on Friday, June 5, at the Winchester United Church from 10am until time of the service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Meals on Wheels at Carefor Nor-Dun. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.