SDG Council says no to development charges

CORNWALL — SDG Counties is not moving forward on development charges for now.

Counties council received a report from the planning department on whether to implement development charges. While the multiple options proposed looked modest in comparison to some municipal development charges, the consensus around council was to it would be poor timing to move forward.

“We’re wanting people to build. We’re wanting people to develop,” said Councillor Jamie Macdonald (North Glengarry). “I understand that we will have a deficit — but we’re also being told by the provincial government that they don’t want to see development charges at this point,” he said, referring the charges as ‘tone-deaf’.

“We sound like we’re not really listening to what is going on the world.”

Councillor Theresa Bergeron (North Dundas) drew a comparison to current charges in her municipality while speaking against any new SDG development charges..

“Right now, we want to encourage housing, because we need growth,” she told council.

North Dundas’ water and sewer connection charges are $22,606, and their development charges add another $12,228 to any residential new-build.

“Someone who wants to build a house, before they even build the house, have to pay $34,834 up front,” explained Bergeron. “So, if we add another layer bringing it up to $40,000, we just won’t be getting the development.”

Councillor Marc St. Pierre (South Dundas) cautioned the development industry is seeing recent improvements in sales, but it is early and developers are unsure if current measures are helping long term.

St. Pierre said that in discussions with provincial ministers Vic Fedeli and Nolan Quinn have conveyed the government’s current stance on the charges.

“They’ve been flat out straight with us to say no development charges,” he told council. South Dundas recently examined development charges but shelved that plan in late 2025.

“The provincial government is looking at local governments that do not have DC charges or very little as a pillar to other municipalities. They’re looking at that when there’s funding applications and other opportunities that are coming forward.”

He said that he could not say no to development charges in South Dundas, but then approve them for the Counties.

“I don’t think we should be entertaining this at the upper level at all.”

Councillor Steve Densham (North Stormont) said his township is considering adding development charges to address infrastructure needs.

“I think the general consensus is, that we believe we might have the ear of the province. at the moment and I do believe we need to let that play out and see if they actually deliver. I’d be happy to sit tight on this for two years and then potentially have a discussion at that point.”

While agreeing with his fellow council members on development charges, Councillor Lochlan McDonald (South Glengarry) cautioned that without them, current taxation will pay for growth.

“Anytime we say no to collecting fees for new growth, we are making our current [residents] pay for the ramifications, whether that be an upgrade and a roundabout. That comes from 65,000 people already here, not new to here.”

Warden François Landry said he fully supported keeping development charges at bay for now. “I don’t think this is the time at the county level.”

Director of Planning and Economic Development with the Counties, Peter Young, told council of the potential $28.6 million in capital costs over the next 10-years that SDG is facing. About $16 million of those could be recovered through development charges.

The preliminary recommendation from the development charge study recommended a charge of $6,258 per single detached home, split $6,111 for transportation services, the remaining $147 for library services. A non-residential charge of $1.17 per square foot of gross floor area for commercial or industrial development was also recommended.

Library charges were less as many library locations are leased from lower-tier municipalities. Removing capital improvements to County Road 5 from the list of projects would lower any potential charges to between $4,500 and $5,000.

An action request will be presented at an upcoming meeting to formally defer further work on development charges until the next council term.