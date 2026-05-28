Lions’ donation clarified

MORRISBURG — The $20,000 donation by the Morrisburg and District Lions Club was clarified by the organization and the Municipality of South Dundas this week.

In the May 20, 2026 issue of The Leader, it was reported that the MDLC donated $20,000 to the Morrisburg Veterans Walkway project that will be built this year in the Morrisburg Waterfront Park. While the amount and organization is correct, there are more details specifying where the donation comes from.

The MDLC directly donated $5,000 to the project; and the summertime canteen operated by the MDLC, The Docksyde, donated $15,000 towards the project.

South Dundas Treasurer Julie Stewart confirmed to The Leader that the two amounts were grouped together when accounting for the project funds. The remaining donations were verified by Stewart, and project volunteer Eric Duncan as being accurate.