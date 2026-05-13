This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Bus changes moving forward;
  • $55K for South Mountain Fair;
  • Practical training for all contingencies;
  • Smyth files for re-election;
  • Merkley first new candidate;
  • City and Counties chip in for food programs;
  • Editorial – Municipal politics under attack by social media;
  • Review – Great Memories Are Made of This;
  • I Beg Your Parton: Unexpected and exceptional;
  • These stories and more, plus columns, and your letters to the editor.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.

 

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