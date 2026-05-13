This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 13, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Bus changes moving forward;
- $55K for South Mountain Fair;
- Practical training for all contingencies;
- Smyth files for re-election;
- Merkley first new candidate;
- City and Counties chip in for food programs;
- Editorial – Municipal politics under attack by social media;
- Review – Great Memories Are Made of This;
- I Beg Your Parton: Unexpected and exceptional;
- These stories and more, plus columns, and your letters to the editor.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
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