Obituary – Janet Brydges

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2026, Janet Brydges of Williamsburg, age 72. Loving wife of Bob Labreque. Dear stepmother of Michael and Marc Labreque. Dear sister of Ken Brydges (Marion). Special aunt of Tracy Mackin (Rob), Scott Brydges and Sarah Brydges (Donnie Gordon). Dear aunt of Braeden Mackin (Jasmine Asselin), Cody Mackin, Skylar Mackin (Sienna Vaile), Brieanna Brydges (Jeremy Bibeau), Bianca Brydges, Elaina Gordon, Cassia Gordon and great, great-aunt of Maveryk Mackin and Millie Mackin. She will be fondly remembered by her special friends Lilace McIntyre, Joanne Backes and Cyndi Williams as well as the Camelon family. She was predeceased by her parents Emerson and Stella Brydges (nee Kubiseski), her infant brother Kevin Brydges, her brother Garry Brydges (Donna) and her nieces Kimberly and Angie Brydges.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in Calabogie on Friday, June 5th at 2 p.m. followed by a luncheon at Calabogie United Church Hall. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.