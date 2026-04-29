This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Both Broad and Smyth seeking re-election in South Dundas;
  • First phase of Edwardsburgh Land Bake sale completed;
  • South Stormont appoints Karl Doyle interim CAO;
  • Regional Incentives for 18 businesses in SDG Counties;
  • Earth Day efforts across South Dundas;
  • Editorial – Nomination time;
  • I Beg Your Parton: Dolly and Friends at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • A Seaway Mystery more than a whodunit;
  • Community Living Onstage at the playhouse May 5;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

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