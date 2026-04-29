This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 29, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Both Broad and Smyth seeking re-election in South Dundas;
- First phase of Edwardsburgh Land Bake sale completed;
- South Stormont appoints Karl Doyle interim CAO;
- Regional Incentives for 18 businesses in SDG Counties;
- Earth Day efforts across South Dundas;
- Editorial – Nomination time;
- I Beg Your Parton: Dolly and Friends at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- A Seaway Mystery more than a whodunit;
- Community Living Onstage at the playhouse May 5;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Selected stories are published beginning each Thursday morning.
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