Obituary – Barbara Dennison

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Barbara Dennison (nee Simzer) of Ingleside, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Neil Dennison. Loving mother of Shawna Williams (Robert) of Cornwall and Martin Yerxa (Cathy) of Ottawa. Dear sister of David Simzer (Janie) of Ingleside. Barbara will be fondly remembered by her niece Kerri Thompson (Jon), her nephew Brandon Simzer (Bo) and her great-nephew Jack. She was predeceased by her parents Rae and Margaret Simzer (nee Larmour).

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside interment of cremated remains will be held at Colguhoun Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.