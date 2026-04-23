More provincial funding OETIO in Morrisburg

MORRISBURG — April 17 was graduation day for the latest class at the Operating Engineers Training Institute of Ontario. If that was not enough cause for celebration, local MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn brought along a $1.1 million funding announcement for the trades training campus.

The funding will be split between $500,000 to replace the dome cover of the training facility, while the balance will fund training for 18 Indigenous and 36 youth pre-apprentice heavy equipment operators at the facility.

“Through this investment, our government is ensuring that more students can access a modern, cutting-edge education at the International Union of Operating Engineers Training Institute that will launch them into successful, in-demand careers right in our community,” Quinn said.

The dome facility at the OETIO is a large, weather-protected outdoor classroom that enables heavy equipment operator training year round, including in the winter.

“With the Government’s investment in infrastructure and mining development this funding will pay dividends in creating the next generation of well trained and highly skilled Operating Engineers,” said Rick Kerr, OETIO executive director. “This provides our apprentices an environment conducive to high quality training which will benefit them by completing their training on time and best preparing them for industry success.”

The funding for student spaces is through the Ministry of Labour’s Apprenticeship Capital Grant and the Pre-Apprenticeship Training programs.

The Pre-Apprenticeship program specifically funds youth 27 years old or younger looking for a career as an operating engineer.

Kerr said that the provincial funding will cover between 35 and 40 per cent of the cost of a seat in the program, and that the IUE Local 793 pays towards that tuition as well.

All members in the union help fund a training trust fund, essentially the current generation of union employees is paying it forward to the next.

“The IUE Local 793 makes a huge investment in the future operators as well with the very welcome support that we’re seeing from the government,” Kerr added.