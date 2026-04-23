Public meetings – Support strong for plaza businesses

SOUTH DUNDAS – About 120 people attended last week’s public meetings to oppose new fees being proposed for businesses in the Morrisburg and Iroquois plazas.

Their message, delivered respectfully at both meetings was clear, the community supports the plaza businesses and not only do they not want any extra fees charged to the plaza businesses, they are fine with covering the costs of this municipal asset.

Along with the almost 70 people who attended Wednesday’s meeting in Iroquois and the nearly 50 people who gathered at the meeting in Morrisburg, about 900 people signed a petition supporting the plight of the businesses.

“We all want the same thing, what we disagree on is the path to get there, such as the plaza user fees,” said Ryan Gilmer, who along with Candace Latulippe made a presentation on behalf of the Iroquois and District Business Group.

Because of the unique history of these Seaway-era plazas, Gilmer said that they should be treated like the main streets of the towns that were lost during the Seaway project. He explained that generally, business owners do not pay to maintain those streets, sidewalks or street parking spaces, and neither should they.

“We are an important piece of the puzzle,” said Iroquois and District Business Group president Candace Latulippe, who spoke about all that they do to support and improve the community in various ways. “All pieces of the puzzle are needed to build a strong community.”

She added that the plazas collectively employ more than 300 people.

“This is a vibrant place and we want to keep that going,” said Jeff Poapst of Ross Video.

Jim Lewis said he calculated the fees proposed for his property and it amounts to a 33 per cent increase in his property taxes. This information elicited an audible gasp from the audience. “Most businesses can’t afford that. It’s hard enough to keep our businesses open now,” he added.

“I can’t imagine a 30 per cent tax increase for municipal facilities and am concerned about the effect on small businesses which are the heart of the community,” said Linda Lafortune.

“When local businesses fail, we will have to drive farther to get what we need,” said Josh Markell.

“Where did this even come from?,” asked Morning Mullin. “If the businesses shutter, who is going to pick up the tab? It will be the death of our beautiful communities.”

Mullin continued, doing some quick math: “ if you divide the amount you’re looking to recover, divide by the approximately 4,650 households that are in South Dundas, it works out that we each pay about $13.63 to cover that cost.”

“I’m willing to pay that!”

The comments and sentiments expressed at the meeting in Morrisburg continued the outpouring of support for the plaza businesses.

“Our businesses are critical to the health of our community,” said Celeste Guse. “We shouldn’t put more tax burden on them – it’s just too much.”

“I’m a newbie to the area and I feel like we’ve come to paradise,” said Carol VanDyke. “The plaza feels like a hub. We need to support our businesses. They are the engine of the community. We all use the plaza. It’s an asset for the whole community. We all need to pull together, the whole community on this one. I don’t think we can single out those who are already struggling.”

Giving the example of a sparsely populated road, Diane Orlicky explained that those residents don’t have to pay more for their road, “That’s how it works. We all have to pay for everything.”

“The businesses don’t own that land, the municipality does.”

At the Morrisburg meeting council heard from a number of business owners.

“This proposal is unfair and should not be pursued,” said Adeana McQuaig-Bedard. She also mentioned the actual reduction in level of service she has seen, first hand, in recent years.

“We’ve inherited decades of neglect,” said Victoria Windle. “At the breakout meetings I got the feeling that the plazas are a burden on the municipality, but the services these businesses provide are valuable. These are an important asset to our community as a whole.”

“You’re setting a dangerous precedent,” she said about the area specific business fees.

“The cost that you’re proposing on my two units is not a big cost, but it’s not nothing,” said Eldon Horner, adding that there has been no discussion of it being a fixed cost. “This isn’t all about the bill for next year.” He suggested that once implemented the cost, like everything else, is a cost that will increase continually, year after year.

“We already pay commercial taxes for the services that are there,” said John Allison.

At this meeting the audience also heard that it was council who decided to explore this cost recovery model, “In fairness to residents, and business owners, both businesses in the plazas and not in the plazas,” said South Dundas CAO Ben de Haan.

South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre, who chaired the meeting because the mayor has a declared conflict of interest, said: “We didn’t do it, just because. It’s good governance.”

While asset management is provincially mandated, council made the decision to take it further. “Admittedly, we took it to another level,” said St. Pierre.

Nancy Van Allen at the end of the meeting said to council: “You care about us. I fully trust you will take all these concerns and comments to come up with a happy medium because you care.”

“We’re going to make a decision that’s best for South Dundas,” said St. Pierre.

April 29 staff will present a report to council summarizing the findings of these public meetings, and will expect further direction from that point forward.