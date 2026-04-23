Proposed increase short-sighted

MORRISBURG — A proposal to increase development charges in South Stormont by 69 per cent has drawn sharp criticism from local MPP and Cabinet Minister Nolan Quinn.

Quinn, responding to a question by The Leader at an unrelated announcement April 17, said the proposed development charge increase was short sighted.

“Myself, Minister Rob Flack, and the Premier have been very clear. With development charges, especially when you’re increasing them right now, and we need to bring on more units, whether it’s commercial or residential, we we do believe it’s short sighted,” Quinn said. “Recognizing that the more units, the more residential you have online, the larger the tax base.”

Quinn declined commenting on South Stormont council’s reasoning for the increase or if he thought this was a cash grab by the township. Recently, the federal and provincial governments announced an $8.8 billion dollar program to help reduce development charges in Ontario communities. Cornwall council voted last week to reduce their development charges for the next two years to take advantage of the federal-provincial incentive.

“The municipalities all have their own pressures that they have to internally look at. But recognizing as a government, we’ve said that we believe development charges are going to slow down development, and to me, bringing more of a tax base online will increase their tax roll to be able to pay for the things they need in the community.”

Quinn confirmed that for municipalities without development charges, like South Dundas which opted to scrap the implementation process in late November 2025, the $8.8 billion program will have funding available as well.

The minister also said that he would like to see the federal government at the table more, returning to the model of each level of government funding one third of a project.

“Right now it’s half and half,” Quinn said of infrastructure funding. “The province is stepping up and the municipalities are stepping up to be able to fund infrastructure. Anytime the federal government’s at the table, you’re able to stretch your dollars further.”

At the April 8 public meeting on increasing development charges, the consultant hired by South Stormont said the increased charges were needed to support housing developments in the township, especially with new subdivisions planned in Ingleside and just north of Cornwall on the city limits.

South Stormont implemented development charges in 2022. Charges are indexed to the rate of inflation, and increase each year.

The proposed development charges bylaw will be discussed at a future South Stormont council meeting.