Iroquois settlement boundary expansion approved by SDG

CORNWALL — The village of Iroquois just grew in size. SDG Counties approved a settlement boundary expansion for the proposed Chase Meadows development on the eastern end of the South Dundas village at their April 20 council meeting.

The proposed development, which covers 13 hectares of land off County Road 2 east of Grove Street, will see 207 housing units built.

The project, which borders the previous settlement boundary area, was announced last month when it was submitted to South Dundas council for approval.

SDG Counties Planner Peter Young said this is the first time the counties has approved an expansion of a settlement boundary without a land swap being involved, and inside of the 5-10 year official plan window.

Legislation changes by the provincial government has made it easier to add land to existing settlement boundaries without land from elsewhere being subtracted.

The Official Plan amendment does not mean the project has been approved, only that the land has been added to the village boundary.

Young also commented that under the provincial policy changes, private developers are now allowed to apply for settlement expansions, in addition to municipalities. Those changes were made in 2024 by the province.

Council approved the project with the only discussion by councillors being about typos in a report.

With the approval of the settlement boundary expansion, Grant and Allister Properties Ltd. is now able to file a draft subdivision plan and application for the project.