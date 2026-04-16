OHL Hockey to return to Cornwall for a weekend

CORNWALL — The Ontario Hockey League is returning to Cornwall for a pair of regular season games in October.

The league and the city announced the “Seaway Shootout”, which will see the Ottawa 67’s play back-to-back games against the Brampton Steelheads and the Kingston Frontenacs October 16-17.

“This is a community with deep, foundational roots in major junior hockey. Returning to a city that has developed legendary talents and boasts such a rich Memorial Cup history is a special opportunity for our league, our players, and the great hockey fans of Eastern Ontario,” said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford during an April 2 press conference.

The games will be hosted at the Ed Lumley Arena, the former home of the Cornwall Royals which played in the OHL from 1981-92, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 1969-81. Cornwall developed a number of future NHL legends including Dale Hawerchuck, Rob Ray, Doug Gilmour, Marc Crawford, and Owen Nolan.

“Over the years, the City of Cornwall has continued to make meaningful investments and upgrades in the Civic Complex, and this event is a testament to those investments,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “We are excited about this partnership with the OHL and look forward to continuing this renewed relationship well into the future.”

The OHL has been looking at expanding from its current 20-team league as the NCAA has changed its player availability rules. At a recent presentation to Chatham-Kent council, Crawford said the league was able to add 120 players due the changes. That is the equivalent to four team rosters.

Vaughan, Chatham-Kent, Thunder Bay, and Cornwall are all considered possible locations for a new franchise. The OHL has not expanded since 1998. There are presently 17 teams in Ontario, and three in the United States.