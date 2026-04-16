Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Keith Dingwall of Morrisburg, age 69. Keith is survived by his sons Kyle Dingwall (Tara) of Glen Becker and Cole Dingwall (Phaylyn) of Grand Prairie, Alta., his sisters Audrey Hudson of Ingleside and Carolyn Lagden (late Kenny) of Cornwall and his grandchildren Reid, Kate and Avery. He was predeceased by his parents Ford and Eileen Dingwall (nee Johnston). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Keith’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, April 26th from 1-4 p.m. Memories will be shared at 2 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Community Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.