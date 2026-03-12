Updated spring flood watch for SNC/RRCA region

FINCH – The region’s two conservation authorities, South Nation and Raisin Region, both updated their organization’s flood watch ahead of the spring melt and storms forecasted for March 11-12.

SNC issued a flood advisory Monday (March 9) warning of flooding in low-lying areas in its region as early spring melt due to warm temperatures have increased river levels.

The RRCA increased its flood outlook statement March 5 to yellow, or level 2, meaning it is providing an early warning of potential flooding. SNC’s flood outlook level is at three or orange.

“Rivers throughout the jurisdiction currently have elevated water levels, fast-flowing water, and slippery or unstable banks, creating hazardous conditions near waterways,” SNC said in a statement. River ice remaining in the waterways increases the chances of damming or break ups. This could cause ice jams at narrowing points in the waterways or at bridges and culverts.

Both conservation authorities advise that residents stay clear of shorelines where water levels have increased, and to check their homes for working sump pumps and drains.

Early thawing has seen ice beginning to open up on the St. Lawrence River as well. The International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board has an outflow target of 6,310 cubic metres per second through the Moses-Saunders Dam in Cornwall. This falls within the acceptable water levels for Lake St. Lawrence for this time of year under Plan 2014.

Water levels have increased by nearly half of a metre (18 inches) between March 2 and March 8. As of March 8, the depth of Lake St. Lawrence was 72.95 m or 239 feet 4 inches. Water levels on Lake Ontario have remained around 74.555 metres or 244 feet 8 inches.

Ice breaking operations on the St. Lawrence River and Lake St. Lawrence will take place with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway on March 22, if needed.