Running club for youth in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – Started last fall, a youth running club has been sprinting, running, and learning in the halls of Seaway District High School Thursday evenings.

Started by runner and volunteer Joe Barnhartd, the Xiphos Running Club has around 20 youth in the Grade 4-8 range learning the fundamentals of running, training, and growing in the sport.

The name, Xiphos, is a nod to the high school’s Greek mascot name. A Xiphos is an ancient Greek double-edged sword that were used by the Spartans in close combat.

Barnhartd has volunteered with running programs at neighbouring Iroquois Public School the last few years, coaching that school’s team.

He also organized the fall Cross Country race for elementary students at the school –— the Fall 2025 edition saw over 200 runners from Johnstown to Long Sault take part.

On starting the running club, Barnhartd said this was a way of both giving back to the community and engaging youth interested in running.

“This program, running fundamentals, picks up where the cross country season ends. Normally kids don’t do any running all winter long and then they get track in the spring. If they were older and in the sport, they’d train at an indoor track like Brockville Legion or Ottawa Lions,” Barnhartd explained about the need for a program like this in the community.

“We work on drills, strides, the basics, and make it as much fun as possible so they’re running while enjoying it – but you’re actually building those hard skills.”

The skills learned at XRC is applicable to many sports from basketball to soccer, not just sprinting and endurance, but as importantly, recovery.

“For example, Premier League soccer players are running 5-11 kilometres each match; they have to recover their strength and energy on the field. If you can’t sustain that running and recover, if your fitness isn’t there, you’re going to find the bench.”

For Barnhartd, fitness through running is important and can support many athletes.

“It’s the basis of a lot of what we do in sport.”

A lifelong runner himself, he said that running has grown into something more fulfilling for him as an adult.

“It’s fitness. It’s that runner’s high. It becomes a challenge. As you get older, you’re running against yourself. I can be fitter, stronger? Or shave off time from that 10k? It’s a positive healthy habit,” he said. “And it’s better than staying at home doom scrolling or something else.”

Barnhartd, who works in the construction trades, had support getting the club started. The parent of one of the runners who also runs herself, Jacqui Arsenault, joined as an additional coach. Other adults he runs with helped with some of the logistics like insurance for being able to use the school. And he went to a few businesses he has worked with for sponsorship including Norcon Construction, Thompson’s TimBr Mart, Burchell’s Home Hardware, and the Bridgeview Restaurant. That made the cost of this running club free this year, and all the members received club shirts.

“The families and the community have been really supportive of this,” Barnhartd added. “I don’t know if the no cost option will change in the future but it’s been great to help get this going.”

Long term, he would like to see the numbers for the youth running club increase, and maybe introduce a second hour for adults.

“Not an age specific thing, but just a get together where we can run. It’s not about winning records, but being active,” he said.

The XRC will continue to run through April and possible continue outside running as the weather improves.