DuffleBag Theatre bringing Robin Hood to the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – The popular children’s theatre company DuffleBag Theatre returns to Upper Canada Playhouse Saturday March 21st at 11 a.m. with their entertaining and highly interactive production of Robin Hood.

This will mark the third visit to The Playhouse by this renowned theatre company having previously wowed young audiences, teachers and parents with their entertaining versions of The Three Musketeers and Beauty and the Beast at the Morrisburg theatre.

“Although DuffleBag Theatre refers to itself as the ‘nearly world-famous but legendary theatre for young audiences’, it truly deserves this impressive title,” says UCP artistic director Donnie Bowes.

The theatre company has been performing since 1992 starting at the London International Children’s Festival, in London, Ontario. Now based in Toronto, DuffleBag performs over 600 shows a year, across Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

The company’s repertoire ranges from fairy tales (like Snow White and Beauty and the Beast) to classic stories (such as Robin Hood, Peter Pan and The Three Musketeers), to Shakespeare adaptations (like Romeo & Juliet) and holiday-themed shows (such as A Christmas Carol.) “All of their shows are performed with the same sense of fun, innovation and participation that audiences the world over have come to expect,” explains Bowes.

Their upcoming production of Robin Hood promises to deliver the same interactive and exciting experience that their previous visits offered our local young audiences.

“It’s incredible the way DuffleBag Theatre involves the young audiences with their shows,” adds Bowes. “Teachers and parents also get a kick out of seeing the children getting involved in telling the story. Some of them really coming out of their comfort zone for the first time.”

The story quickly unfolds and the audience helps to tell it. While the King is away, the people of England suffer under the oppressive rule of his tax-happy brother, Prince John. Only a straight arrow like Robin Hood, the best archer in the land, can save England! By stealing from the rich and giving back to the poor, Robin keeps the spirit of justice alive, with the help of a few friends along the way, including Maid Marian, Friar Tuck and Little John. But what if the Prince and the dreaded Sheriff of Nottingham lay a trap for our hero? With all the humour and fun people have come to expect, DuffleBag hits the mark with this on-target tale of derring-do!

“The Playhouse is happy to respond to requests for DuffleBag Theatre’s return from the many young audiences, parents and teachers who enjoyed their previous shows,” said Bowes.

In addition to their upcoming production of Robin Hood, DuffleBag will be back November 6 and 7 with their new production of Peter Pan.

Families are invited to book DuffleBag’s upcoming March 21st performance of Robin Hood at Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse and make this entertaining and interactive experience part of this year’s March Break by contacting the playhouse (613-543-3713/877-550-3650 or online uppercanadaplayhouse.com)