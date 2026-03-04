This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 4, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Charges laid in South Stormont overdose death;
- Fire crews on scene during outage;
- Two local UCV events named to Top 100 events in Ontario
- Morrisburg Public School celebrates career of educator and community champion;
- Local OPP officer Ivan Lalonde retires;
- Amazing sidewalks;
- Education union calls for talks;
- Three per cent tax hike in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal;
- Editorial – Bus funding penalizes rural students;
- Duffle Bag Theatre bringing Robin Hood to the playhouse;
- These stories and more!
