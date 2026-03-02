Obituary – Jim Cinnamon

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Jim Cinnamon of Ingleside, age 73. Dear father of Tammy Cinnamon (Scott Robinson) of Creston, B.C., Amanda Cinnamon (Andrew Akins) of Morrisburg, Dianna Cinnamon (Alex) of Ottawa and Shelby Cinnamon of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Nelda Gow (Dalton) of Williamsburg, Donna Byers (late David) of Morewood, Linda Servage (Tom) of Kemptville and Glenn Cinnamon (Susie) of Chesterville. Jim will be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Norma Cinnamon (nee Guy), his sons Christopher and Mark Cinnamon and his brother Lyle Cinnamon. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Club. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Ormond Cemetery. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.