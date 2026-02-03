Obituary – Douglas Dowson

Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Doug Dowson of Cornwall, formerly of Morrisburg, age 68. Loving father of Kaitlan Buter (Ryan) of Iroquois, Elizabeth Lemaire (Anthony) of Morrisburg, Zachary Dowson of Morrisburg. Dear brother of George Dowson (late Donna) of Morrisburg, Marjorie Buhlman (Bill) of Toronto, Bob Dowson (Marilyn) of Newcastle, Barbara Yantze (late Elmer) of Morrisburg and Mike Dowson of Vancouver. Papa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brayden and Alice Buter, Claira, William and Micheal Lemaire. He was predeceased by his parents George and Elsie Dowson (nee Cooley) and his beloved son Micheal. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Doug’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, February 8th from 1-4 p.m. Memories will be shared at 2 p.m. Donations to Timothy Christian School would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.