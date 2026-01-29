Park rules enacted in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Municipality is ready to help its waterfront, beach and park users enjoy better outdoor experiences in municipal parks and beaches this year.

At their first meeting of the new year (January 21) South Dundas council approved and enacted a park use bylaw.

The comprehensive set of regulations aims not only to protect public spaces, but to reduce nuisance activities.

Rules are now in place to address potential commercial activities, special events, signage, vehicular and cycling traffic and more.

While pets are allowed in designated park areas (on-leash), the rules ban them from beaches.

Fires are not permitted in parks and there are rules about where cooking can take place, limiting it to community barbecues provided by the municipality.

Even sunshades are addressed in the document, allowing only single pole umbrellas.

“The primary goal is to manage the initial learning curve and ensure long-term compliance through educational outreach,” said David Jansen, director of parks, recreation and facilities, in his report to council.

This spring, new signs reflecting the rules for display in busy location will be purchased and installed.

While the primary goal in the beginning is educational outreach, the bylaw does allow for violators to be fined up to $350, or up to $500 for hindering the efforts of an enforcement officer.