Groups honour retiring “Krusty”

MORRISBURG – To thunderous applause and a standing ovation, current and former minor hockey players, coaches, volunteers, and families stood in applause for South Dundas Parks and Recreation employee Chris “Krusty” Wouters at the Morrisburg Arena January 24.

Wouters, a 30 year employee of the Municipality of South Dundas, retires this week – last weekend marked his last weekend shifts in the arena.

A fixture of the arena, Wouters has been not only a municipal employee, but a booster and volunteer in the community. Known for having a nickname for nearly every kid, his infectious attitude and roaring laugh has been synonymous with the arena, and in the parks department.

Wouters was hired on with the village of Morrisburg in 1995, three years before amalgamation. Working in the winter months as an arena operator, when not out resurfacing the ice or completing general maintenance tasks, he was out encouraging generations of hockey players, figure skaters, and their families. During the summer months, while working in the parks, he was always active in youth recreation in South Dundas, including taking part in the popular Beach Days in Morrisburg and Iroquois.

His impact in the community was not only at the arena. For several years, Wouters was a volunteer leader with the 1st Williamsburg Traditional Scouting troop.

On his retirement, Wouters told The Leader Saturday that he was looking forward to retirement.

“Today feels like the last day of high school exams. I’ve enjoyed my time here, but it’s time.”

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad said during the ceremony that Wouters made an impact on every kid that came into the arena, and it showed with the outpouring of gratitude towards Wouters on Lions’ Day.

“It just shows how, no matter in what capacity you work or play in, you can impact people’s lives.”

In addition to South Dundas Minor Hockey’s presentation during Lions’ Day, the Morrisburg Jr. C Lions held a similar presentation Sunday (January 25) with a ceremonial puck drop and a final Zamboni flood. See below for more photos.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.