Spencerville eyes Kraft Hockeyville prize

SPENCERVILLE – Marking its 20th anniversary, the Kraft Hockeyville competition has seen Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast champion their local hockey rinks in the hopes of winning arena upgrades and to host an NHL pre-season match. When nominations for the competition open on January 1, 2026, the Spencerville Arena will be among the first to be nominated.

Opened in 1967, the Spencerville Arena is the oldest of the two arenas in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township. It hosts minor hockey and adult hockey programs in that community.

“We want to keep that arena going as long as possible,” Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps told The Leader.

“It’s such a heritage building and has such great memories. The investment that comes forward could certainly help keep that building going for an even longer period.”

There are multiple phases in the Kraft Hockeyville competition this year. First is the nomination and rally phase, where communities across Canada submit their stories in support of their venerable arenas. That phase closes March 1. Entries will be judged and select a winner from each province and territory. That winner will receive $50,000 for arena upgrades.

If that community advances to the top two finalists, selected from the provincial and territorial winners, they will compete in a national head-to-head vote to determine the Kraft Hockeyville 2026 winner.

The grand prize is $250,000 in arena upgrades, and an NHL pre-season game. The runner-up community will receive $100,000 in arena upgrades.

Saint Boniface, Québec won the competition in 2025.

Provincial and territorial winners will be announced on March 14 with the top-two finalizes announced March 21. Voting will take place April 3-4 with the winner announced following the close of voting.

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal is planning several community events as it works to be nominated, and progress through the competition.