EOHU warns of rising flu and RSV cases

CORNWALL – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Ottawa Public Health issued a joint statement on the sharp rise in influenza A and RSV cases in the region.

“Sadly, in the first two weeks of December, three children between the ages of five and nine have died from influenza A-related complications in the Ottawa and EOHU regions,” the statement said. “This is a stark reminder that the flu can lead to severe illness and complications that require hospital care.”

The health units advised with much of the season still ahead, they anticipated it being a challenging flu season in Eastern Ontario.

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis and OPH Medical Officer of Health Dr. Trevor Arnason both urged everyone six months or older to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

“Vaccination is especially important this season for children due to the rise in severe illness. Parents and caregivers can help protect children by being vaccinated themselves,” the doctors said.

It takes about two weeks for a vaccine to reach full effectiveness. While a flu vaccine may not always prevent an infection, it can offer a “strong protection” against severe illness and medical complications.

Participating pharmacies, health care providers offer the vaccinations. Children six months to under five years old and their household members can be vaccinated by appointment at one of the EOHU offices. Those appointments can be booked online at eohu.ca or call 1-800-267-7120.