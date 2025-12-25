Help wanted – New CAO needed for SDG

CORNWALL – By June 2026, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundasy, and Glengarry, will have a new chief administrative officer. SDG CAO Maureen Adams announced she will be retiring in May 2026.

Adams took over as CAO in January 2023 after leaving the same role with the City of Cornwall. She served as the City’s CAO from mid-2016 to the end of 2022, and before that was General Manager and Chief Financial Officer for eight years. Prior to municipal public service, Adams had a 20-year career in the private sector. working in the finance and manufacturing industries. She is the first female CAO in the 175-year history of the United Counties.

“Working with CAO Adams has been a positive experience and very helpful to me as a new SDG Councillor,” said SDG Counties Councillor and South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad. “With the support of the SDG staff, her leadership has helped South Dundas as we benefitted from that teamwork and collaboration. I appreciate the open communication and practical approach she brings to the role, and we will miss her at the Counties.”

Adams retirement announcement is the latest administration change in the region. Since the start of the year, five of the six municipalities in SDG, and the City of Cornwall have seen changes in the top spot.

Recent hires include Michael Fawthrop in North Glengarry, Chad Brownlee in North Stormont, David Barrick in South Stormont, Meena Mullur in North Dundas, Ben deHaan in South Dundas, and Tim Mills in Cornwall.

Adams will continue in her role as CAO until the end of May 2026. A job posting has already been published by the Counties.