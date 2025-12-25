Counties contribute funds towards last fall’s forest fire effort

CORNWALL – Some of the extraordinary costs for fighting last fall’s forest fire at the Alvin Runnalls Forest in North Dundas are being covered by SDG Counties.

The forest, the only Counties-owned forest property located in North Dundas, saw a forest and bog fire burn over the course of two weeks. The fire response was led by North Dundas’s Fire Department, with mutual aid assistance from the other five municipalities in SDG. As part of the fire fighting effort, contracted excavators were used to create a fire break in the forest. Improved weather conditions helped extinguish the fire. North Dundas declared a state of emergency due to the forest fire.

SDG Counties Council first learned of an ask for funds at November’s council meeting. That request was deferred to December so a more fulsome cost could be calculated and presented to council.

“I think the collaboration that we’ve always talked about working together is proven here,” said Warden François Landry about the payment to the various townships.

Staff costs made up a majority of the $58,808.12 bill, with nearly three-quarters of that being North Dundas firefighters ($35,525). South Dundas ($5,472.84), North Stormont ($2,058.96), South Stormont ($1,996.42), North Glengarry ($1,169.10) and South Glengarry ($1,262.80) round out the staffing bill. Another $11,323 was for Excavator Rental.

SDG Council unanimously approved the payout, funds for which will come from the Counties’ working reserve.