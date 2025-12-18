Landry takes over as SDG warden

CORNWALL – With the usual pomp and ceremony that happens with the changing of the municipal guard, North Stormont Mayor and SDG Councillor François “Frank” Landry was sworn in as warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry on December 12.

Landry was elected warden in August, defeating South Dundas Mayor and SDG Councillor Jason Broad.

In his inaugural address, Landry thanked SDG Counties staff for their work and dedication to the job, saying he was confident and excited working as warden for the year ahead.

“As I step into this role, I am grateful to be surrounded by leaders who care deeply for their communities, which your commitment will only strengthen my ability to serve effectively,” he said to fellow members of SDG Counties Council. “As in the previous years, even as we navigated through financial pressures our decisions will remain grounded in the fiscal responsibilities, transparency, and fairness — ensuring that every taxpayer dollar works for every community across SD and G.”

Reflecting on the progress made in the previous three years of the term, Landry said he intends to “stay the course,” continuing to build on connecting the six municipalities within the Counties, and building partnerships.

“Working together allows for us to pool resources, reduce duplication, and maximize our collective impact.”

Landry thanked his family for their continued support through the 11 years he has served as an elected official.

Dignitaries offering greetings and congratulations included Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry MP and former warden Eric Duncan, Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn, City of Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, and Prescott-Russell Warden Yves Laviolette.

Landry was first elected to North Stormont council in 2014, and joined Counties Council in 2018 when he was elected deputy mayor of his community. He replaces Martin Lang (South Glengarry) as warden. He is the final warden to be elected this term of Counties Council.

Voters will go to the polls for municipal elections in October 2026.