Lengthy Morrisburg Santa Parade spreads much joy

MORRISBURG – Spectators lining the route of the 2025 Morrisburg Santa Claus Parade December 7 had to wait a while to see the guests of honour, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, on account of the length of the parade.

This year’s parade had over 40 entries, some of which had two or more sections to their entries. The parade was back to its pre-pandemic roster of musical acts with six bands involved, including the steel drum band from Brockville returning, and two cadet groups.

Keeping to its traditional seasonal route, the Morrisburg Santa Claus Parade wound its way from the fire hall, throughout the village and the village plaza before ending where it started. In all, it was one of the longest parades in recent memory.

For more photos from the parade, see the slide show below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.