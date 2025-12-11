Alight at Night shines in 25th season

MORRISBURG – For 25 years, the Alight at Night Festival at Upper Canada Village has celebrated the holiday season. This year, in celebrating its silver anniversary, there are a number of new things to do at the village.

A new area for this year is St. Nick’s Toy Factory. Located in the Family Activity Centre near Loucks Farm and the Signal Tower, this area is the new location for visits with Santa (until he returns to the North Pole December 23).

A hive of activity, with refreshments also available, visitors can have a meet-and-greet experience with the jolly-CEO of the Toy Factory. Visits have to be scheduled ahead of time as there are a lot of people who want to meet St. Nick. Adjacent to the factory is the new large 52-foot high Christmas tree, and the signal tower is decked out in lights.

Already using over one million lights throughout the village, St. Lawrence Parks Commission staff added over 80,000 new lights this year.

With new light sequencing and some updated music, the Festival Sound and Light Show at Crysler Hall celebrates the season with updated songs like a remix of Winter Wonderland, and classics like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Carol of the Bells.

All around the village are photo spots to capture family memories, including at the entrance with a special 25th anniversary sign. There are also many family activities at the Frosty Fun Zone in Loucks Farm. Several of the buildings, if not open, have displays and vignettes in the windows depicting the season. as it was celebrated in the 1860s.

Even if you have visited Alight at Night before, it is worth going back this year as there are always new things and changes that make it special.

Children 17 and younger are free with the Canada Strong Pass. Adults 18-24 are half-price ($9) with the CSP, and Adults 25-plus are $18. Booking the Pommier Horse Carriage Ride online is also required.

Tickets must be purchased online and entrance to the village has scheduled times. Visit uppercanadavillage.com to buy tickets.

Below is a slide show of a few of the scenes at Alight at Night this season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.