SOUTH DUNDAS – Two Creeks Forest Conservation Area has undergone significant trail improvements over the last two years and Saturday South Nation Conservation and South Dundas municipal officials gathered to tour the site.

Michelle Cavanaugh, SNC team lead, special projects, led the tour and spoke about the project that saw, not only improvements to the main 3.5 km trail, and the construction of a new 1 km loop, but also the replacement of the bridges along the way.

The biggest highlight of the ongoing work is the construction of two new habitat ponds.

“For two years we’ve been doing a significant amount of work on this property that actually started when the emerald ash borer came in a decimated the forest on this property,” explained Cavanaugh. “We had a huge issue with hazardous trees over the trails so we had to close the trails for a while and come up with a plan.”

Those plans and almost a million dollars have gotten Two Creeks to where it is today. Those funds were raised through various grants, federal investment, non-profit investors such as Ducks Unlimited and even funding secured from Enbridge to improve a public space for public enjoyment. SNC staff time is taxpayer supported.

The 1 km loop completed in 2024 is on higher ground making it easier to access through most seasons.

This year’s drought did allow for better equipment access to the site, making officials happy with this summer’s progress.

With the multiple sources of funding and the scope of this project, it really has been a group effort to get the trails to the point that they are now.

Through the Ducks Unlimited partnership, the habitat ponds have been designed with diversity in mind.

Also, earlier this year that notion of diversity was applied to 800 new trees and shrubs that were planted on site with the help of Seaway District High School students.

South Dundas Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities David Jansen spoke about the importance of these trails and the improvements to the community.

“Walking trails are the number one thing that residents want,” he said, adding that surveys and the parks and recreation master plan all say that walking trails are the most in-demand recreation resource that people want.

SNC statistics show that so far this year 8,000 people have visited the Two Creeks Forest Conservation Area.

This is one of the SNC trails that is groomed to facilitate use in winter.