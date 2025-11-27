Collision claims life of local resident





WILLIAMSBURG – An unidentified 83-year-old woman from Morrisburg died from her injuries after a collision on County Road 31 Friday afternoon (November 21).

SD&G OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer after 3 p.m. south of the intersection of CR31 and 7. The driver of the car was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries and died later in hospital. The driver of the transport was uninjured.

While the OPP investigation into the collision is continuing, six drivers were charged Friday night relating to the detour and road closure set up that afternoon.

The OPP posted to social media that one driver decided to drive around the barricades, and through the collision site, only to make a U-Turn when they saw officers at around 6:30 p.m.

Several vehicles followed, and in one instance a driver moved pylons aside to get through the collision site.

Six drivers were charged, each receiving fines of $110 and a three-demerit point deduction.

“The roadway was closed for the safety of injured people, as well as for the safety of first responders on the scene,” said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson. “There was debris and damaged vehicles partially blocking the road and there was damage to a hydro pole.”

Police released the scene and reopened the road at around 1:30 a.m., about 10 hours after the collision.

“Driving past the barricades on a closed roadway puts lives in jeopardy. It’s not only dangerous, it is illegal,” said Dickson.

The OPP did not release the names of the drivers ticketed.