Withstanding the elements for Remembrance

November 13, 2025
Braving the weather for Remembrance – Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies took place across South Dundas earlier this week. Pictured above, 1st Williamsburg Scouts stood as Vigil Sentries for the duration of the Iroquois Legion ceremony held Sunday, November 9 at the Iroquois Cenotaph. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

IROQUOIS – Despite the weather, a hearty group of attendees trekked from Iroquois Legion Branch 370 to the Cenotaph at the Iroquois Civic Centre for their annual Remembrance Ceremony.

The procession, at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 9, was led by the Kemptville Legion Pipes and Drums and Iroquois Legion Colour Party and included members of South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services’ Iroquois Station and Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue.

Kemptville Pipes and Drums led the procession from Iroquois Legion Branch 370 to the Cenotaph at the Iroquois Civic Centre. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

Organized and emceed by Remembrance Coordinator Bev Poore she called on Vigil Sentries from 1st Williamsburg Scouts to take position at the Cenotaph. Violet Barnhardt from the Seaway High School Band trumpeted last post before two minutes of silence, which was followed by the wreath laying ceremony.

Iroquois Legion President Shelley Cumberland and Sgt. at Arms Geoff Wilson. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

Representatives from two dozen groups, organizations and businesses place wreathes at the cenotaph before returning to the branch for refreshments.

Members of the SD&G Highlanders lay a wreath at the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Memorial. (The Leader/Blancher photo)
L-Col. (Retired) Bill Shearing reflects after laying a wreath during the Morrisburg ceremony at Branch 48. (The Leader/Blancher photo)
Branch 48’s Silver Cross Mother this year was Inez Bilmer. Pictured bottom right is Bilmer with a cadet from the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 661 Squadron. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

