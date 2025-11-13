Withstanding the elements for Remembrance

IROQUOIS – Despite the weather, a hearty group of attendees trekked from Iroquois Legion Branch 370 to the Cenotaph at the Iroquois Civic Centre for their annual Remembrance Ceremony.

The procession, at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 9, was led by the Kemptville Legion Pipes and Drums and Iroquois Legion Colour Party and included members of South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services’ Iroquois Station and Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue.

Organized and emceed by Remembrance Coordinator Bev Poore she called on Vigil Sentries from 1st Williamsburg Scouts to take position at the Cenotaph. Violet Barnhardt from the Seaway High School Band trumpeted last post before two minutes of silence, which was followed by the wreath laying ceremony.

Representatives from two dozen groups, organizations and businesses place wreathes at the cenotaph before returning to the branch for refreshments.

