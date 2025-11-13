Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Monument restoration recognized

MORRISBURG – The Battle of Crysler’s Farm is considered a pivotal battle in early Canadian history. After several months of restoration work, the 130-year-old commemorating that battle was shown off at a recognition ceremony November 6.

The monument, moved to its present location at the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield Memorial Park during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway, was first erected by the Canadian government in 1895. This was the first work done to the site since monument was placed at its present location.

“The Battle of Crysler’s Farm was a defining moment in Canada’s early history. This victory helped shape the course of our nation. It looks fantastic,” said the Honourable Bob Runciman, chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. “The improvements focused on both structural integrity and guest experience. This is more than a construction milestone, it is a tribute to our shared history, a reflection of our values today and the investment into the future of this site.”

More than $120,000 of work including in-kind donations from Tomlinson Group and David Brown Construction went into the project. The twin walkways were paved by Tomlinson to improve accessibility to the hilltop monument. David Brown provided additional gravel needed. The monument was cleaned, capstones re-pointed, and new solid stone bases for the twin 1806-forged cannons installed. The cannons were cleaned and repainted by the Friends of Crysler’s Farm Battlefield group, which was credited with being instrumental in the project.

“What an amazing group of volunteers,” said SLPC CEO and General Manager Hollee Kew. “We are so lucky to have their commitment that have really given their heart and sole to ensure that this restoration has gone well.”

Additional work at the site included new lighting and electrical work.

“The restoration is a testament of what we can achieve through collaboration,” Runciman said. “This revitalized memorial is much more than just the physical space, it is a place to reflect, to learn, and to connect with our shared heritage.”

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad continued on the importance of local history and the community.

“When the signs in Eastern Ontario say ‘This is where Ontario began’ – this is literally where Ontario began. Right here at Crysler’s Farm Battlefield. I appreciate the work that has been done so all the future families can enjoy.”

FCFB President Dave Connors said there had been many years of effort and work collecting the resources and support to upgrade the monument. He spoke of the importance of the Battlefield monument.

“Why is this monument so important? The obvious answer is that it is a national historic site, marking a key battle and a united victory on Canadian soil and definitely worthy of respect and honour. Locally, it is also a place of deep reverence. Many members of the Dundas Militia who fought here have ancestors still living in the area.”

Joking about the cold and windy weather during the ceremony, Connors said there was a special feeling you get at the monument.

“Many people, including visitors, people attending November 11th ceremonies, and re-enactors, have told me that they have felt a special something as they stand quietly looking over the river. What is that feeling? It’s a feeling you get standing on hallowed ground, surrounded with such human history, and it’s impossible to put into words. Yes, this is special place and it is worth of everyone who’s contributed to the honour of it’s importance.”

Following the formal ceremony, FCFB volunteers fired their artiliary two-pound cannon. FCFB co-founder and past-president Bob Irvine lit the fuse of the ceremonial shot.

The project received significant support from the SLPC staff, along with Parks Canada. Local MP Eric Duncan was credited with donating his personal time in the monument restoration project as well.

