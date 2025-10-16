North Dundas terminating Dundas Archives partnership

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Dundas County Archives partnership between North and South Dundas is ending. North Dundas Township formally notified the Municipality of South Dundas that they will be terminating the agreement in 2026.

Dundas County Archives is physically located in Iroquois at 5 College Street in the former St. Cecilia School that became the former St. Lawrence Medical Clinic location. The site was dedicated as Dundas County Archives in November 2018. Since then, the site has been housing permanent and historical government records on behalf of North and South Dundas, and community records of historical value. With the termination of the agreement, North Dundas municipal records, and more, will be removed from the site, and taken to locations within North Dundas.

The archives is also home to the physical back issues of the defunct Winchester Press, Iroquois Post, and Iroquois Chieftain as well as the back issues of the Morrisburg Leader and Chesterville Record which continue to publish. All were donated to the Dundas Archives by those businesses.

“The intention is to see the North Dundas based newspapers go to the North Dundas archive as it gets established, and the South Dundas newspapers stay with our archive,” Ben deHaan explained in response to questions from The Leader. With respect to various physical items which have been donated to the archives over the years, “the same will be true with anything that was donated – if it originated in North Dundas, we would anticipate it will go there as well,” said deHaan.

“At the end of the day, the South Dundas items will remain preserved and available for people to access. Although it is too bad that North Dundas is leaving, we see this change as a great opportunity to refocus our work at the archives and look at different partnerships within the community.”

