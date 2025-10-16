Eight per cent funding boost for land ambulance services

CORNWALL – Base funding for land ambulance services in Cornwall and SDG Counties is increasing by over $750,000. The province announced an eight per cent increase in funding in Cornwall Tuesday morning (October 14.)

“This critical investment will ensure when an emergency happens, our loved ones receive timely, efficient, and excellent health care, close to home,” said local MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn.

Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services will see its funding increase to $10,521,539 this year. That is a $779,373.26 increase, or eight per cent, from 2024. The funding increase is part of a provincial budget increase across Ontario for emergency and land ambulance funding.

“Through these additional investments, we are providing paramedics and emergency departments with the tools they need to connect more people across the province to high-quality emergency care, faster and closer to home,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health in a release.

While the funding is going to the City of Cornwall, SDG Counties residents benefit as the city operates land ambulance services through the shared services agreement between the two municipalities. C/SDG Paramedic Services recently expanded its ambulance fleet by one new vehicle to address response times.

Additionally, the province is implementing its new Medical Priority Dispatch System, which helps prioritize calls and better use resources. This is already in place in the Ottawa/Eastern Ontario region.

Chief of Paramedic Services Bill Lister said the funding will enhance existing medical services across Cornwall and SDG.

“By investing in advanced equipment and providing our committed paramedics with essential resources, this support enables us to respond more effectively to emergencies and save lives,” Lister said.

This is the second year in a row that the province has increase land ambulance funding by eight per cent or more across the province.

