John Ross Way – Commemorative sign unveiled

IROQUOIS – About to celebrate his 90th birthday, John Ross was surprised last week with a special honour, delivered by Ross Video employee and South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad.

“For all of us who live here in South Dundas, Iroquois and neighbouring communities we know how important Ross Video is to us and everyone else in the community,” said Broad.

“So today, John, it’s 90 years of countless ways you’ve inspired all of us around you,” said Broad in front of a gathering of Ross employees at the corner of John and Anderson Streets in Iroquois. Then a new commemorative road sign bearing the name John Ross Way was unveiled by South Dundas CAO Ben deHaan.

“On a birthday, one might expect to get a nice piece of cake,” said Ross. “My God, I’m getting a road!”

John Ross was joined by son David Ross for a photo at the new road sign (pictured right).

“I’m stunned, this is a big surprise,” John told The Leader.

Like this: Like Loading...