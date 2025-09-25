Community celebrated at Applefest

IROQUOIS – The seventh annual Iroquois Applefest was luckiest in the weather department.

The popular community event welcomed huge crowds to the Iroquois Plaza and surrounding areas under sunny skies and perfect temperatures Saturday.

Vendor areas, demonstrations, displays, fun, games and entertainment covered the entire plaza property and beyond, everything attracting a huge crowd.

A ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off the event, led by opening ceremony emcee David Lapier.

Local MP Eric Duncan called Applefest Iroquois’ annual traffic jam and praised the event organizers.

MPP Nolan Quinn praised all the improvements to the plaza, saying that it looks better than ever.

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad welcomed everyone to Applefest, declaring the event open with the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

Following the ribbon cutting the Applefest Iroquois Ambassador Award recipient for 2025 was named.

Asked to present the award on behalf of the committee, MP Eric Duncan said: “One of the things you have to do to ensure that this award is a surprise for the recipient is to find a way to get them here. Now how do you get them here? Well, I think what you do is ask them to be the emcee for the day.”

David Lapier was genuinely surprised by the honour of being given the Iroquois Ambassador Award.

“David, you are a wonderful ambassador for Iroquois and South Dundas in our community,” said Candace Latulippe.

“South Dundas is a wonderful community to live in,” said Lapier. “The people in this community are second to none.”

“I can’t believe this award. Thank you very much. It means a lot.” he added.

The award presentation was followed by a special dedication.

“After numerous fundraising efforts by the Iroquois and District Business Group, private donations by individuals and businesses and the South Dundas Dollar for Dollar Matching Funds that they applied for and received, the community pavilion is finally in place,’ said Latulippe. “Our only regret is that one of our own was not here to see it finished.”

The new Pavilion was dedicated in Memory of Ron Swank.

“Every time Ron and I had a conversation about the municipality, it was always about how he loved the community and how he wanted to make it better,” said Mayor Broad.

The crowd gathered were then entertained by Eddy and the Stingrays, while a car show display, various contests and more took place on site. The event wrapped up at dusk with a lighted parade followed by fireworks.

