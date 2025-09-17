This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 17, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Record $19,500 raised at Morrisburg Terry Fox Run;
- Exploration of Iroquois Campground lease approved;
- Variances granted phase II development;
- Tax rate for affordable rental properties;
- SDG approves forest purchase;
- Beyond 21 satellite location approved in principle by council;
- Voting method decided for 2026 election;
- SDG Council approves their own pay raise;
- Editorial – Minister’s battle a Sisyphean task;
- These stories and much more, this week in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each week, beginning Thursday mornings.
