This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 17, 2025

September 17, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Record $19,500 raised at Morrisburg Terry Fox Run;
  • Exploration of Iroquois Campground lease approved;
  • Variances granted phase II development;
  • Tax rate for affordable rental properties;
  • SDG approves forest purchase;
  • Beyond 21 satellite location approved in principle by council;
  • Voting method decided for 2026 election;
  • SDG Council approves their own pay raise;
  • Editorial – Minister’s battle a Sisyphean task;
  • These stories and much more, this week in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each week, beginning Thursday mornings.

