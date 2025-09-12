Obituary – Betty Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Betty Casselman (nee Beckstead) of Williamsburg, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Rae Casselman for over 70 years. Loving mother of Bonnie McNairn (Brian) of Morrisburg and Wanda Dawley (Tom) of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Gail Casselman (late Big Doug) of Williamsburg. Betty will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer Prunner (Mike) and Leanne Sullivan (Blake), her great-grandchildren Megan (Jonah Claybourne-Lavigne), Hailey and Tyler and her great, great-grandchildren Keiiland, Rogan and Harlow. She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Bessie Beckstead (nee Hess), her sister-in-law Marie Fyke and her brothers-in-law Douglas and Vern Casselman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

