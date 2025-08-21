West Nile virus detected in EOHU region

CORNWALL – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has detected the West Nile virus in the mosquito population in the region.

“This finding shows that West Nile virus remains a concern in our area as long as mosquitoes are active, well into the fall,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the EOHU. “Residents should be aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.”

Roumeliotis added that no cases in humans have been confirmed.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitos bites. For most people, the risk of illness from West Nile is low the health unit said. “However, it can cause serious illness.”

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, between 70 and 80 per cent of those infected will show no symptoms. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, rashes, and swollen lymph glands.

People age 50 and older, along with those who have weakened immune systems may develop more serious illness. About one per cent of those infected will develop severe illness, which can affect the central nervous system. In severe cases, recovery may take several weeks or months.

West Nile virus is from the same family of viruses as the Zika Virus and Yellow Fever. It was first detected in Ontario in 2002 and is the most-common mosquito-born virus in North America.

The EOHU recommends wearing protective clothing when outdoors to avoid mosquitos, use a bug repellent, and to eliminate standing water to prevent mosquitoes from reproducing.

