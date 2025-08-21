Leadership change at Community Food Share

WINCHESTER – The area’s largest food bank has a new Director of Operations. Community Food Share, which operates in Dundas and Stormont counties, announced Lynsay Rainey as the organization’s new director. Rainey replaces outgoing Team Lead Jane Schoones, who is retiring at the end of August.

“Jane’s leadership has been transformative, and we are grateful for her vision and commitment,” said Board Chair Dan Gasser. “We are confident that Lynsay’s expertise, collaborative approach, and operational leadership will build on this legacy and drive the organization forward.”

Rainey will oversee the day-to-day operations of CFS, which has locations in Morrisburg, Winchester, and Finch. “I am honoured to join Community Food Share DS at such an exciting time,” said Rainey. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated volunteers, staff, and community partners to continue providing nutritious food, dignity, and support to those in need.”

Community Food Share was founded in 1991 as the Dundas County Food Bank. Since then it has expanded to include the entirety of South and North Dundas, and North Stormont.

